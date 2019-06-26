Kenya ready for WRC Safari Rally candidate event

Kenya is ready to host the 2019 Safari rally WRC candidate event that also serves as the 4th round of the African Rally Championship.

WRC Safari Rally Kenya project CEO Phineas Kimathi says the country has met all the FIA regulations and standards towards the hosting of the event.

“For the last one year we have worked tirelessly to meet all the FIA conditions, I am glad to present a well-planned and 2019 Safari Rally,”said Phineas.

Kimathi says the country is ready to hosts host dozens of drivers and FIA delegation.

The event will rev off Kasarani Stadium on Friday 5th July and conclude on Sunday 7th of July in Naivasha.

Two international WRC works teams Hyundai and MK Sports will do the Recce during this year’s event in readiness for next year’s world rally Championship event in Kenya. Drivers will traverse the vast Nairobi, Kiambu, and Naivasha counties next weekend.

Rally action will be in Nairobi and Kiambu counties on 5th and 6th with the drivers heading to Naivasha for the battle for speed and glory. Some of the top drivers enlisted this year’s event hails from Italy, Belgium, UK, Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya.

UK based MSA trainers have been conducting training for over 300 marshals for the last two months on safety aspects of the rally including vehicle extraction techniques at the Safari rally HQ in Kasarani Kenya.