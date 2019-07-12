Kamworor breaks no sweat in Police 10,000m win

Three-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor had to slow down to avoid embarrassing his colleagues in the men’s 10,000m final as the National Police Service Athletics Championships concluded Friday at the Kasarani Stadium.

The two-time world cross country champion said in an interview said he simply had to go slow on his fellow officers in a race he clocked 27:50.65, more than a minute ahead of the closest challenger.

“There was no challenge today, I couldn’t tell whether I have been training hard for the championships or my colleagues never turned up,” added the runner who is preparing for the Copenhagen Half Marathon in September.

“At one point I wanted to go faster but that could have meant overlapping even the second-placed runner, I made a judgment call that it was not worth demoralising the entire field,” added the athlete who was only running in his second race this season.

The 2015 world 10,000m silver medallist is now looking forward to running at the national championships and also representing Kenya at the World Championships in Doha in September.

The runner representing Western region was followed by Central’s Josphat Bett (28:40.58), North Eastern’s Joseph Kiptum (28:40.74) and Mathew Kisorio of Nyanza in (28:44.63).

Bett said it would take something special to stop Kamworor even at the national that have been earmarked for next month.

“From what we witnessed today, he (Kamworor is in a class of his own. With that pace, it was like he wanted to kill us,” joked Bett afterwards. The 2015 world steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng won the women’s 5,000m final a race she is using for endurance.

“You know my speciality is 3,000m steeplechase, so today (Friday) was particularly tough for me. I am happy my preps for Doha are coming on well,” said Kiyeng who finished first in 15:35.04 ahead of Jackline Cherotich (15:36.43 and Margaret Wangare (15:49.61).