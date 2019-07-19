Kakamega turns abuzz with sevens rugby

Kakamega Town will this weekend get a feel of hosting a local sevens rugby competition, the inaugural Kakamega 7s rugby tourney set to kick start the 2019 Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) sevens circuit six-legged calendar.

The Bull Ring arena, home to Western Bulls ‘Echulusi’ will host the two day event that will see a total of 32 teams contest for two titles divided in two divisions, hosted by Kabras Sugar and Western Bulls rugby clubs seeded in division one alongside major Kenya cup teams. The 2019 National 7s Circuit will see a total of 24 group stage matches played, four-times circuit champs Impala Saracens to open the tourney against Menengai Oilers at 9am. Two-times circuit champs and the current title holder Menengai Cream Homeboyz is currently seeded tops in group A alongside Impala, Oilers and hosts Western Bulls and will be hoping to defend the sevens circuit lead by former Super rugby club-Sharks Academy coach Jason Hector.

Hosts Western Bulls will play last season champs-Homeboyz in the second match of the day at 9.20am followed by pool a Pool B clash set to renew rivalry between two of the oldest rugby clubs in the country, Mean Machine and Nondescripts at 9.40am.

Immediate former Homeboyz tactician Paul Murunga will for the first time in his sevens coaching career lead Mean Machine in conjunction with coach Ramsfield Matekwa in Pool B of the competition in an against all odds title mission this season with the University lads.

Last season runners up and four-times circuit champs, Stanbic Mwamba will play the fourth match of the day against Kisumu.

Kisumu as the underdogs in that pool will however not be a sevens pushover side and could cause upsets if given space as two wins will be enough to capture the main cup cut.

With the national rugby sevens team set to contract new players for the 2019/2020 season, Shujaa players will be among the players to grace the inaugural event. Defending champs have lined up Kenyan internationals and speedsters Leonard Mugaisi, Mark Wandeto and Augustine Lugonzo for the opener leg.

Try scoring machine Collins Injera, Billy Odhiambo, Michael Agevi and Daniel Taabu will don the new Stanbic Bank sponsored black shirts.

Nondescripts sevens star Dennis Ombachi, Fidel Oloo and Benjamin Marshall will be in action for Nondescripts RFC while the Kenya Cup champs-KCB will be lining their new signings for their 2019 campaign.

Among the stars to debut for KCB include former Mean Machine skipper Shadon Munoko, Johnstone Olindi and Levi Amunga.

Coach Curtis Olago has also named experienced players for the tourney.

Among the experienced in KCB squad include David Chenge, Vincent Onyala, Shaban Ahmed and Michael Wanjala.