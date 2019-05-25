It’s a three-way fight in SPL promotion race

Three teams are now officially bidding to get the runner-up slot in the National Super League to earn qualification to the SportPesa Premier League next season.

With four rounds left to play, runaway leaders Wazito on 72 points have a significant four point gap at the apex thus all focus is now on the second automatic slot. Kisumu Allstars, Nairobi Stima and Ushuru are in the chase to earn their stripes as the completion heats up.

The lakeside team that is on 68 points lost momentum at a crucial moment when they uncharacteristically lost 2-1 away to 10th placed Modern Coast Rangers even as their immediate league contenders laboured to a 1-0 win over Thika United in midweek.

Formidable team

However they even face a tougher fixture on Monday when they lock horns with Charles Omondi’s impressive Kenya Police who are fifth on the log with 63 points. The law enforcers will be keen to create an upset at Moi Stadium with the livewire pair of Abraham Dawo and team captain David Oluoch firing on all cylinders.

“There will be no taking chances because Police are a formidable team. We have to be ready and hopefully the guys picked valuable lessons from our last match,” said Coach Francis Oduor.

At the same time Nairobi Stima and Ushuru who are only separated by two points also face tricky opposition. The pair has slum sides Kibera Black Stars and Nairobi City Stars for company on Monday in what would appear must win matches to put pressure on the front.

That Wazito have been cruising lately is not in doubt; what with 14 goals scored in the past four matches to give them a healthy cushion at the top. The moneybags look in shape but ultimately cautious even as they prepare to face eighth placed Administration Police tomorrow at Camp Toyoyo.

AP under Samson Gitau have gone through an imbalanced run in recent times having picked four points out of a possible nine against teams below them in the log. Despite having a solid attack line led by Hillary Otieno, Nicholas Asumwa and Abbas Karim on call; their recent goal per game ratio has been worrisome and their next assignment should even be more difficult considering the stakes.

Pressure

“We will have to be at our best against a very good team. My striking has been a problem and we have discussed this at length with the team. Our discipline on the ball and off it and our ability to handle pressure will count for a lot,” Gitau told People Sports on phone. Wazito under Fred Ambani are likely to unleash the attack trident of Victor Ndinya, Derrick Onyango and Collins Neto to hunt for the important win.