How Shujaa can avoid relegation battle

Alex Njue

With their backs against the wall, Kenya Sevens produced their best performance of the season to escape relegation by the skin of their teeth.

Heading into the final leg of the 2018/19 campaign in Paris, Shujaa needed to better Japan’s results to be sure of retaining their core team status and going by what had been witnessed throughout the season, this was not guaranteed.

However, against all odds they progressed to the Cup quarter-final, a first one this season, after a 19-19 draw with Australia and a 26-21 win over fellow strugglers Wales. Kenya had lost 29-12 to South Africa in the opening group match.

But the win and draw, coupled with Wales and Japan dropping to the Challenge Trophy, assured Paul Murunga’s men safety on Saturday.

Hopes of reaching a semi-final were thwarted by Series runner-ups USA, losing 26-14 before France handed them a 26-21 defeat in sudden in the fifth-place playoff yesterday. Kenya leave Paris with 10 points and 37 overall, in position 13 a far cry from the lofty heights of last season when they finished eighth with 105 points.

Way forward

For the rugby-mad Kenyans, it is a season they want to forget quickly. So how do Shujaa avoid another relegation fight? Much of their struggles has been attributed to a contract dispute between Kenya Rugby Union and a large number of experienced players.

The superstars boycotted national team duties, citing reduced amounts in their initial contracts among other grievances. That forced Murunga to rely on previously untested youngsters who struggled.

In their defence, KRU said they could not match the previous contracts as their coffers are empty after a number sponsors pulled out.

Attract sponsors

Betting firm SportPesa tightened the pursestrings on KRU in January 2018, citing heavy taxation from government, leaving the union in disarray but while that is true, it is also true that a number of sponsors had already run away even before then.

KRU cannot therefore use this as an excuse anymore. Instead, new boss Oduor Gangla has to ensure his house is clean to return confidence in sponsors so that they can find rugby attractive to be associated with again.

While at it, sponsors will not just come on their own, it is incumbent upon Gangla and his team to go out and source for them so that cases of “we are broke, we cannot afford to pay this much” do not arise again.

“We have a contract with Chukua Selfie that was to come to an end after the series but we are talking to other partners and now that our core status has been assured, we will be making announcements soon,” Gangla told People Sport yesterday.

Succession plan

The struggles of this season have laid bare Kenya’s lack of a succession plan. Look at South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Most of their players today were not part of the set up four of five years ago yet they have never been dragged into a relegation fight.

By contrast, Kenya has been relying on a core of player for close to a decade with jut two or three breaking into the national team in a season or two.

The need to find a good balance between youth and experience has never been bigger and as the season has shown, we still need the superstars.

Collins Injera, Willy Ambaka, Dennis Ombachi, Oscar Ouma, Sammy Oliech and Billy Odhiambo are some of the big names that have been missed on the series and it will be suicidal to start next season with the same novices that struggled in the just ended campaign.

Both parties therefore need to swallow their pride and come up with a solution that will see the big names return who will then work closely with the youngsters for a seamless transition while keeping the level of performance high.

Early preparations

Shujaa have been outwitted tactically by less-fancied sides such as Wales, Japan, Russia and even Brazil while relying on their physicality to push them through most of the time.

Former coach Innocent Simiyu says this could be a result of poor preparations which has to change going forward. He said: “A lot of work has to be done in the pre-season.

There are a couple of errors we need to improve to be able to play confidently at that level. The pre-season must work towards improving our defence, kick-offs, skills, positioning, breakdowns, conditioning and how we finish the game.”

Not all gloom

However, while Kenya has struggled, there a number of youngsters who made a name for themselves. Johnston Olindi, Vincent Onyala and Daniel Taabu have cemented a place in the Shujaa set up, coming in handy when the team needed someone to step up.

“It is a special achievement for the team. Not only did we reach the first Cup quarter-finals but also managed to retain our core status in the series. We had our work cut out and the boys took up the challenge,” said captain Jacob Ojee.

The three youngsters are likely to play a crucial role for Shujaa going forward, starting with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers slated for November in Johannesburg, South Africa.