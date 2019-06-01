Homeboyz boss blames FKF top brass for Wanga snub

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas ‘Toto’ Shimanyula has voiced his discontent with Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne’s decision to drop striker Allan Wanga from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad.

Homeboyz hit-man Wanga is currently in line to be awarded the Golden Boot Award in the SportPesa Premier League after scoring 18 goals but Migne shocked many by dropping him from the squad when he named his 27-man team that left on Friday for a three-week camp in France.

The decision has left a bitter taste in many football fans’ mouths and the Homeboyz supremo did not mince his words.

“It’s quite clear that the coach is being pressured to make bad decisions. Everyone understands that Afcon is a tough tournament that requires a well-blended side and not a place for academy players. Wanga has remained consistent with his form, scoring against many teams and I am left perplexed with his snub,” said Shimanyula.

In his defence, Migne said he was not convinced by Wanga’s displays despite his impressive goal return and that is why he settled on Masud Juma, who has not played competitive football this year owing to civil war in Libya where he was based, and Japan-based Michael Olunga.

“Wanga is fantastic player but he did not show me enough in the last two weeks. He is based outside Nairobi and I did not watch him enough but the few times I monitored I was not impressed,” Migne said on Thursday.

However, Shimanyula is having none of that. He said: “I am aware Wanga has been sacrificed after we and other football stakeholders raised concerns over two reserve goalkeepers from Kariobangi Sharks being included in the team, something that did not go well with some people within Football Kenya Federation.’’

Shimanyula said Kenyan football is fast losing value due to what he termed impunity and poor management from the top office.