Home boy Makori leads last qualifiers to the KCB Karen Masters Golf

Home golfer George Makori led the last batch of qualifiers from Royal Nairobi Golf Club to the Pro-Am of the forthcoming KCB Karen Masters and exuded confidence ahead of the Sunshine Tour event.

Playing off handicap 15, Makori shot 39 stableford points made up of 19 in the front nine and 20 in the back nine to emerge the overall winner.

“I am over the moon. Qualifying for the Masters is a dream come true and a once in a lifetime opportunity for locals who now have the chance to brush shoulders with the cream of Sunshine Tour’s Best. Being the last group of qualifiers, we have a lot of catch up to do as there are only two weeks left before the event starts. Play was all-good. I enjoyed my four ball which included Ken Monari,” said Makori after winning the fifth and last round of the KCB Read To The Masters.

Other qualifiers from Royal Nairobi were men’s winner Robert Nyanchoga with 38 points, lady winner Jessica Kang with 33 points, staff winner Timothy Kuria with 28 points, guest winner Muli Kavita from Machakos Golf Club with 39 points and the wildcard winner Charles Machani whose slot was determined by a random balloting of players cards at prize giving.

Like Makori, Nyanchoga savoured Karen Masters qualification. He beat clubmate Bharat Gohil to the Masters slot on countback.

Nyanchoga shot 21 and 17 on both nines whereas Gohil carded scores of 20 and 18 in the first and second nines respectively .

Men’s third with a score of 37 was Benard Kiraithe. First nine winner with a score of 20 was J Juma while Chrispin Muoune won the second nine on a similar score.

Nancy Ikinu and Allan Oluoch were the women’s and men’s longest drive winners.

Lady winner Jessica Kang also won nearest to the pin.

KCB Bank Kenya Head of Corporate Banking. Timothy Kuria who was also the staff winner lauded the golfers for the huge turnout. Over 200 golfer took part in the event. “We are redefining golfing in Kenya by increasingly giving more opportunities to amateur and professional golfers across the country. We believe in growing sports talent for local and international competitions. It’s our way of using golf to promote sports tourism and as a result catalyzing Kenya’s economic growth agenda. On behalf of KCB Bank, I welcome you to the 2019 KCB Karen Masters that will tee off at Karen Country Club on 26th -30th June 2019. Come join the swing masters in what promises to be a week of great golfing action,” he added.

The team however, will be allowed to race one-half marathon and one 10km road race to gauge their preparedness in the course of their training.

Kiplagat, 40, won back-to-back world titles in 2011 and 2013. She finished fifth in 2015 and returned to the podium in 2017, taking the silver medal in London.

The 2:19:50 runner says she hopes a win in Doha will help her bid to make the team to the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

“Winning a third world title will certainly put me up there and boost my chance to make the Olympic team. I hope the training will go on well,” said Kiplagat.

Chepngetich won in Istanbul last year in 2:18:35 and then took the Dubai Marathon title earlier this year in 2:17:08, moving to third on the world all-time list.

Chepyego earned the bronze medal at the 2014 World Half Marathon Championships and set a marathon bets time of 2:23:15 last year.

For Jepkesho, a former Paris and Rotterdam winner, she has a personal best time of 2:21:37.