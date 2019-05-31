Harambee Stars coach tells off coaches questioning his selection criteria

A seething national team coach Sebastian Migne took four minutes of yesterday’s press conference laying into professional coaches who criticised his player selection for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The Frenchman took particular issue with 2004 Afcon coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee and Gor Mahia tactician Hassan Oktay for their comments in the aftermath of his controversial selections.

Mulee had insinuated that forces behind the scenes could have influenced team selection, a line that riled Migne. Oktay on the other hand urged Migne to consider on-form Kenneth Muguna and defender Harun Shakava.

In response, Migne came out guns blazing and unflinchingly told them to know where to draw the line when talking about fellow professionals.

“I was surprised to hear comments from my colleagues and by that I mean coaches. We have same jobs and it is important to respect one another. I don’t comment on how you run your family so respect mine,” he said on his last official press briefing before departing for his home country to prepare the national team for next month’s continental bonanza.

“I don’t know what happened in 2004 but in 2019, nobody can choose players for me.

Respect my work

“I take responsibility for everything starting from player selection to performance on the pitch. Insinuating that I’m under instructions from someone is not right. “

“Respect is really needed in the profession,” said the tough talking Migne just moments after meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta at Sate House, Nairobi yesterday. “As a person, I would really want to do well at the championships and then afterwards see what happens.

The President has told us to go out there and give our hearts to the country. And that is exactly what I’m trying to achieve. The group of players here is good and ready for a fight. Our target is to get out of the group and be among the 16 best countries in Africa,” he added.

The team will still play Madagascar on June 7 but with Gambia unable to make it for the June 15 friendly, Stars will instead, travel to Madrid to play Democratic Republic of Congo.

The coach also defended his choice of France for their training base and revealed that neighbours Uganda, who chose Abu Dhabi, are already finding it hard owing to punitive heat.