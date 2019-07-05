Gor Mahia, Bandari seek Cecafa glory

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia and Bandari are optimistic ahead of the Confederation of Central and East Africa Football Association (CECAFA) that starts in Rwanda Sunday.

The opening match of the tournament will be between home side Rayon Sport taking on heavyweights TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo from the Stade Regional de Nyamirambo on Sunday.

Gor hoping for a better show than a third place finish from the 2018 edition, they get the campaign underway against Motema Pemba of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday at the Umuganda Stadium for their play their opening Group D encounter. KMKM of Zanzibar and AS Ports of Djibouti are the other team in the Kenyan champions group.

Bandari on the other hand who are in Group B play Ugandan side KCCA on Sunday from Huye stadium. Besides the KCCA, defending champions Azam of Tanzania and Rwanda’s Mukura are the other teams in the group.

Gor midfielder Hashim Sempala says the club has what it takes to winning the regional club title, despite having failed to do so in the recent past. The Ugandan and former Tusker man says the club has been training well in preps for the tournament.

“I am told the club last won the tournament in the 80’s, I think that is not good enough for such a big club. We want to fight and win the tournament,” said the midfielder.

“I thought they (Gor) played better last season they played really well. Going down in the semis was unexpected,” added the player ahead of the team’s expected departure at 6pm Friday. Meanwhile, Bandari’s organising secretary Dickson Kibagendi too is oozing with confidence the team has had proper pre season ahead of tournament and by extension the new local season.

“Not many local clubs get to go out of the country for preseason. I think going to South Africa albeit for a few days was good for the team. The friendly matches we played also helped put the right path for a busy season ahead,” he said.

While in South Africa, the dockers played Cape Town City and SN Rangers as part of their pre-season preparations.

The quarter finals of the annual tournament will be played on July-16-19 with the semi-finals matches set for July 19 two days before the finals.

– AMOS ABUGA