Folau anti-gay row headed to court as mediation fails

Fallen star Israel Folau (pictured) and Rugby Australia look headed for a long and costly court battle over his sacking for homophobic comments after last-ditch conciliation talks collapsed Friday.

The country’s Fair Work Commission had ordered the two sides to a closed-doors mediation hearing in a bid to avoid legal action over a dispute that has polarised Australia.

But Folau and his camp emerged some four hours later with no settlement.

“Very, very disappointed by the outcome today,” said the devoutly religious Folau. “I’d like to thank those who’ve supported me throughout this time. I’ll continue to stand up for the freedoms of all Australians.”

The case is now expected to head to the Federal Court and could potentially drag on for years.

Super Rugby’s record try-scorer, who was on an Aus$1 million-a-year (US$700,000) four-year contract, is reportedly seeking Aus$10 million, including for lost sponsorship and marketing opportunities, a sum reports say could be ruinous for Rugby Australia.

The sport’s governing body said it too was “incredibly disappointed”.

“We remain confident in our processes and will continue to do what is required to defend the values that underpin our game,” Rugby Australia and NSW Rugby said in a brief joint statement.

Folau was fired in May for breaching Rugby Australia’s code of conduct after posting that “hell awaits” gay people and others he considers sinners.

The fullback took his case to Australia’s Fair Work Commission, asserting that he simply posted sentiments from the Bible and was unfairly dismissed.

However, Rugby Australia insists his sacking was purely contractual, saying Folau had agreed not to disparage anyone over their sexual orientation following a similar controversy last year.

Hopes of a resolution were slim with the two sides trading barbs beforehand. -AFP