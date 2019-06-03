Favourite tag thrown out of window in new NSL turn

Barry Silah

Only 180 minutes of play is in store in what has been a competitive and enthralling National Super League (NSL) campaign.

Suddenly, there is no clear favourite for promotion and the tag has been shelved from the leading sides – for the time being.

A high-scoring weekend of upsets has dominated the past 48 hours as the race heats up at the top for qualification honours and bottom of the championship which has an entertaining relegation dog-fight.

Wazito, who led the league standings by four points were put to the sword by Nairobi Stima who came from behind to beat them 5-3 in a goal-fest at Camp Toyoyo.

The fact that Stima have cut the gap by a single point is significant and with two rounds to play to go, it is anyone’s to take from the frontrunners. Second-placed Kisumu Allstars who spanked Fortune Sacco 3-1 away are in the chase.

Easiest of runs

The arithmetic at the top now becomes interesting as Wazito on 75 points next face FC Talanta who are seventh. Allstars, who seem to have the easiest of runs, host Green Commandos at Kisumu’s Moi Stadium on Wednesday.

Green Commandos who are placed at the bottom of the log are fighting relegation and look a very tricky prospect considering at the weekend they stunned sixth-placed Bidco United 3-0 at their Bukhungu Stadium backyard.

Allstars and Nairobi Stima are tied on 74 points only separated by goal difference.