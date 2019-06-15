Ethiopian runners to spice up Baringo Half Marathon in Kabarnet.

Ethiopian athletes arrived in Kenya on Thursday night, confident and ready to take on host runners at Saturday’s Lotto Baringo Half Marathon in Kabarnet town.

Habtamu Asefa Wakeyo and Keneni Germame Korme will compete in the men’s and women’s 21-kilometre races, respectively, in an exchange programme between organisers of the Lotto Baringo Half Marathon and the Great Ethiopian Run.

Today, they held a light morning workout at the Nairobi Jafferys Club before leaving for Kabarnet town, ready for today’s race that starts at 7.30am.

“The athletes are happy with their trip and training conditions in Nairobi and are looking forward to having a great race tomorrow (today),” Girum Baleme Gebre, the athletes’ manager, said.

In the exchange programme between Kenya and Ethiopia, two Kenyan athletes will travel for the November 26 Great Ethiopian Run in Addis Ababa, Africa’s biggest road race with over 35,000 runners.

“I look forward to the challenge in Baringo. It’s my first time to run in Kenya and I’m excited at the prospects,” said with Habtamu who has a personal best time of 28 minutes in the 10km road race and 61:00 in the half marathon.

Habtamu’s marathon PB is 2:08:28 which he garnered for a ninth place finish at the 2013 Dubai Marathon.

“I’ve been to Uganda for a half marathon but this is my first time in Kenya so I’m looking forward to the race and to sampling Kenya’s attractions,” added Keneni whose personal best time in the half marathon is 68:00 which she clocked in India this year.

She has a personal best time of 36:00 in the 10km race clocked at last year’s Great Ethiopian Run where she finished fourth.