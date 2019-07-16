Confusion at Shabana camp after players snub opening training day

Confusion, panic and uncertainty has engulfed the camp of Kisii-based Shabana as the team failed to report back to camp as scheduled for the preseason preparations.

Shabana were scheduled to resume preseason camp on Monday but that did not happen with team head coach Gilbert Selebwa left stranded.

“I am in the dark for sure. No one picks my calls. Next thing when the team is not producing results because of poor planning is, ‘Selebwa must Go’,” said coach Selebwa in an exclusive interview with People Sport from his home in Kakamega.

Selebwa added that the situation is worrying because they need to prepare well and early enough for the competitive National Super League (NSL) season, if they have hopes of challenging for promotion to Kenya Premier League (KPL) next season.

“I wish that people organise themselves a little bit faster because this being a community club, there’s a lot of expectations. I know a lot of peoples expectation this season is to see Shabana qualify to KPL but if you fail to plan, then you plan to fail. And nobody will come and say that we failed to plan, all fingers will be on the coach for failing to get the desired results,” said Selebwa.

He said that they planned to bring in six new quality players that would help the team challenge for promotion but as it stands, they could even miss signing them since the said players could decide to move to other clubs.

“We have a big task because we are building a new team. At the end of the season, we remainded with about 12 players and two are rumoured to be leaving the club, meaning we have 10 players and we normally have a maximum of 30, so getting 20 new players is not easy.

It’s like forming a new team and starting all over again, but nobody would understand that you started all over again, what they want is results immediately,” said a worried Selebwa. “Management should come out clearly and tell people exactly what is going on,” Selebwa added.