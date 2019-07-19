Chespol, Emase dominant at Prisons trials

World U20 steeplechase champion Cellphine Chespol and Peter Emase were respective winners of the women’s 5,000m and men’s 10,000m respectively on Day One of the Kenya Prisons Service Athletics Championships that went down at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday.

Emase who has been out with a knee and hip injury that made him miss competition for over a year announced his comeback in style.

He won in a time of 28:36.4 ahead of Wilfred Kimitei 28:56.4 and Cornelius Kangogo 28:58.3 who was third will now represent the correctional facility at the national championship.

“It is such a pleasant thing coming from injury to not only win but beat seasoned athletes at it. Being out with a nagging pains is never easy,” said Emase who has never represented Kenya at any event before.

Chespol who is also the Africa Women’s senior cross country champion dominated in her maiden race in the 5km category a race she is using for her endurance ahead of the August 20-22 National Championships-cum-Trials for Doha World.

“I thank God for today, I am happy to have won in my debut race in this category,” said Chespol after emerging victorious.

“During the trials I will be doing steeplechase eyeing a slot in team Kenya for the world championships, “said Chespol who succeeded 2017 World Cross-Country bronze medallist Lilian Kasait as the new Champion.

Representing Prisons Headquarters, Chespol timed 15:50.7 ahead distant second Tabitha Wangare of (PSTC) and Nancy Nzisa of Eastern 16:36.5 who was third.

Chespol now shifts her attention to defending her 1,500m title on Saturday afternoon. Last year she won the women’s final in a personal best time of 4:11.3.

“I want to see whether I can improve on my time,” she said.

In Saturday’s final, George Manangoi who clocked 3:50.1 in the fastest semi final of the day will be the athlete to watch.

The younger brother to reigning world champion appearing in the as a guest athlete will face among other Vincent Keter winner of heat two who had a time of 3:52.4

In the women’s 200m Nevian Michira looked poised to defend her title after advancing to the finals in the fastest time of the day 24.4, semi-final two won by Damaris Akoth 25.3.

World and Commonwealth 1,500m silver Timothy Cheruiyot too is on course to defend his 800m title after sailing to the finals from Saturday in the fastest time of 1:46.7.

The two-day championships have been sponsored to a time of Sh3.5 million by Safaricom, County Pension Fund, Coca Cola Company, Magereza Sacco Society, Prisons Sports Council, Nairobi Women’s Hospital. X- AMOS ABUGA