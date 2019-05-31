Chemos’s the most experienced player in national volleyball team

As the Kenya national men’s volleyball team prepares to host the Africa Zone Five championship that doubles as the All African Games (AAG) qualifiers from Monday, international Mike Chemos is confident the team will book a ticket to the continental games.

Chemo is the most experienced player in Moses Epoloto’s squad that will be representing the nation in the championship from June 3-8. He made his debut in the national team in 2011, when the men’s team last featured in the AAG.

Kenya’s performance in Maputo in 2011 was the best for the men’s team, when they picked bronze, finishing behind Cameroon and Algeria.

“I was put on the continental stage at a young age and the achievement opened doors for me to go professional the same year. We are yet to replicate that performance but I am confident the country has enough talented players to do better than bronze in the continent,” said Chemos.

The right attacker, whose talent was discovered at Cheptil Secondary before further honing at Hospital Hill, however, says Kenya and Africa at large lags behind in the sport due to substandard facilities.

“Egypt is the only country that comes close to levelling other developed leagues especially in Europe and Asia.

Journey man

“Our facilities and equipment are substandard compared to the more developed countries.” Chemos started his professional career in Japan before moving to Turkey in the 2012/2013 season.

His club career had, however, started at the now defunct Co-operative Bank of Kenya volleyball club before he moved to KCB and then his current home Prisons Kenya.

His Turkey stay was closely followed by a stint in Finland and Qatar, the journey man staying with Prisons last season after a move to Greece failed to materialise.

“These developed leagues, including Egypt’s get more exposure in addition to their facilities. As a country, more accessible indoor arenas will go a long way in improving our volleyball.

Men’s volleyball in Africa is highly competitive and Kenya needs to invest in the game to compete with the best.”

Chemos, who is part of the squad captained by Jairus Kipkosgei says the young and energetic squad has the advantage of having players who have featured in club championships.

“We have had good preparations and the players are raring to go. The energy and morale in camp is inspiring. Our opponents are beatable and I believe we will qualify for the Morocco games,” added Chemos.