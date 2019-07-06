Chager wins Stage One, Soysambu

Baldev Chager and Ravi Soni in a Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X won the 22km SS 3 Soysambu stage after averaging 75.3kph to open a 7.5 seconds lead over Africa Champion Manvir Baryan and Drew Strurrock in a Skoda Favia R5 as WRC Candidate Event Safari Rally shifted to the floor of the Rift Valley.

Onka Rai and Gareth Dawe in another Skoda posted similar time. Zambian coupe Leroy and Urshula Gomes in a Ford Fiesta R5 were 31.3 seconds behind the leaders. Former Safari Rally champion Ian Duncan, navigated by Anthony Nielsen in a Mitsubishi EVO X was fourth 20 seconds adrift.

Super Special Stage winner Carl ‘Flash” Tundo and Tim Jessop in another Mitsubishi was 10th.

Meanwhile thousands of fans started streaming into Soysambu and Elementaita spectator stages in a fan filled day. “I wanted to come with my family but I couldn’t afford,” Kakuru Osman from Uganda.

“We to group and hire this car. Next year we are coming again,” he said.