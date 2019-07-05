Can Lampard walk the walk at Chelsea?

Having built a reputation for goals at Chelsea by arriving late to clinical effect Frank Lampard (pictured) swept into the Drake Suite six minutes behind schedule.

He smiled for the cameras, held up a blue shirt and launched into his new job.

The room was adorned by six framed photographs depicting each of the club’s title triumphs.

One was in black-and-white from back in the day when Ted Drake was manager and Chelsea were champions for the first time in 1955.

The other five came from the Premier League era and one featured Lampard, beside Jose Mourinho who had the trophy resting on his head.

‘I played here for many years,’ said Lampard. ‘I know the standards. We have to be competitive. We know about the transfer ban. We know about Manchester City and Liverpool. But we will never stop trying.

‘We want to be competitive and we want to win.’

Seated in the front row, chairman Bruce Buck and influential director Marina Granovskaia will have nodded their approval.

So too Petr Cech, making an outing in his new role as the clubs’ technical and performance advisor, and the new manager’s personal PR advisor.

Lampard is a polished frontman.

Slick in a suit, quick with a smile and a disarming one-liner and talking good sense when it comes to football.

‘Do you know where to play N’Golo Kante,’ he was asked. ‘I do,’ he smiled in reply.

It was ever thus. Well educated and eloquent, Lampard always seemed destined to one day sit in the manager’s seat on an occasion like this.

He was respectful to Derby and to the squad he will inherit at Chelsea, careful not to offend anyone before he even meets them face-to-face.

Questions about the emotion of this homecoming were inevitable and his inexperience as a coach and he provided well-rounded and sensible replies.

‘I don’t want favours,’ said Lampard. ‘My playing career is done.’

He recalled the doubters he heard on the radio as he drove home after signing for Chelsea from West Ham for £11million in 2001.

That, of course, turned out well.

Only Ron Harris, Peter Bonetti and John Terry made more appearances for the club. No-one has scored more goals.

He won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League in 13 years.

His confidence was well placed. The Lampard legend is secure at Stamford Bridge that he will have nothing but good will on his side.

He knows the hard work will start here but he has never been afraid of graft.

Lampard, who has just one year of managerial experience behind him and is yet to complete his UEFA Pro Licence, could be considered fortunate to get this chance. Then again, Chelsea need his charms just as much as he needs them.

