Brewers deny reports that striker Majak was arrested after victory in Kakamega as Bandari hammer Zoo to stay second

Charles Thuku and Harrison Kivisu

Tusker FC has denied reports that their striker David Majak was arrested in Western Kenya yesterday over alleged double registration.

Tusker Chief Executive Officer Charles Obiny made the proclamation soon after the team’s SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match against Vihiga United at Mumias Complex yesterday amid unconfirmed reports that officials of Kakamega Homeboyz, who allege to own Majak, had contacted police to have the player apprehended.

Majak is the subject of an investigation by Football Kenya Federation after Homeboyz launched an complaint, claiming he was their player, then known as John Duol Tot, before he left ‘without their consent’ only to resurface as a Tusker player under the name David Majak.

“Both bodies (FKF) and KPL should have taken action by now but since they have not I can only take the allegation as malice. In any case, the punishment of such anomaly is docking a team points by the authorities which has not happened to us either and not arresting an individual,” said Obiny yesterday.

On the pitch, Majak and Boniface Muchiri had scored to give Tusker 2-1 win over Homeboyz to move to seventh on the log while their beaten opponents are 17th and in danger of being relegated.

In Mombasa, Bandari won their third consecutive match, beating Zoo FC 3-0 to maintain second position on the log.

Bernard Mwalala’s charges proved their worth with striker Hassan Abdalla breaking the deadlock after 13 minutes following a good through pass from striker partner Shaban Kenga and they held on to take a 1-0 lead into the break.

After the interval, William Wardi extended the docker’s lead 20 minutes from time when his brilliant free-kick proved too much for Zoo custodian Elunat Martin who could only watch as the ball bounced into the back of the net.

The home side then brought in Moses Mudavadi and Benjamin Mosha for Abdalla and Wardi which paid dividends as they combined well to set up Kenga for the third goal with minutes remaining.

Bandari, who were without captain Felly Mulumba for the second consecutive match, maintain second position on the log with 61 points, eight behind Gor Mahia with three matches remaining.

Elsewhere, Western Stima played to a barren draw with Mathare United so was Chemelil Sugar and Ulinzi Stars.

in similar fashion at Chemelil Complex.