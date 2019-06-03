Bandari secure Confederation Cup slot after Shield win

Charles Thuku

Bandari FC needed Benjamin Mosha’s clinical strike with seven minutes remaining on the clock to beat Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 in the final of the SportPesa Shied at Kasarani Stadium yesterday.

The dockers ran off 1-0 winners in the continuation of the match to make it 3-1 in the final result, thanks to Yema Mwana’s double as they were leading 2-1 when the match was rained off at the same venue on Saturday.

Following the feat, Bandari received Sh2 million as well as the ticket to represent Kenya in the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup. The world literally crumbled for Sharks when the evergreen Mosha found himself at the end of a half volley from William Wadri at the edge of the box and dutifully chested the ball to the back of the net, sending Bandari’s small but noisy band of fans into ecstasy.

Abuya’s miss

Bandari, who had a fascinating record over Sharks going into the final, gave a glimpse of what to expect in the match when Shaban Kenga rounded off Geoffrey Lemu an Boniface Onyango in the seventh minute with his shot going agonisingly wide. On the other end, Sharks’ Duke Abuya found himself clear with only custodian Faruk Shikalo to beat in the 16th minute but lost possession on the edge of the box. Fred Nkata came to the rescue of Bandari in the 76th minute when he cleared his lines as Abuya and James Mazembe were making a menacing charge at the coastal side’s goal.

“This is a young team and will be the same one that will do duty in CAF Confedartion Cup as the players get used to the rigors of big competitions,” said Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala.