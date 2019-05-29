Amahwa knocked out of Leopards polls on a technicality

Mombasa tycoon Maurice Amahwa’s bid to finally land the top seat at AFC Leopards has been dealt a deadly blow after being locked out on a technicality.

Amahwa is not in the Ingwe roster of members and is consequently unable to vote let alone vie for any post at the club.

According to club constitution, any individual eligible to participate in the polls must have paid membership subscription for the last two years. But a voter register of 1,002 individuals published by the electoral board did not entail Amahwa’s name, consequently burying his ambition.

Amahwa narrowly lost to Dan Mule in 2016 after building a massive following that would have shooed him into the seat when elections are called on June 23.

The technical knockout leaves pharmacist and club legend Dan Shikanda and 1998 title winning striker Boniface Ambani as frontrunners for a seat also wanted by former Ingwe chief executive officer Richard Ekhalie and ex-secretary general Ronald Namai.

Lawyer Geoffrey Serede is chairing the electoral board that will vet aspirants for various posts. He said: “Up to now, we have not received papers from aspirants for various positions at AFC Leopards and therefore there is no official candidate. We will issue guidelines soon enough so that the process can gather momentum.”

The board’s first task was to prepare the voters’ roll which stands lean at 1,002 as opposed to the last edition which saw thousands flock Kasarani Indoor Arena to cast their votes. Interestingly, the Ingwe voters’ list comprise high-profile individuals serving in rival Kenyan Premier League teams.

Kariobangi Sharks chief executive officer Lynda Ambiyo headlines the Leopards voters serving in competing teams. Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano as well as Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti are also on the roll.