All systems go as Uhuru flags off Kenya Safari Rally

President Uhuru Kenyatta presided the ceremonial flagging off of 48 drivers who were cleared to compete in the 67th edition of the Safari Rally which serves as the fifth Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) round and the fourth Africa Rally Championship on Friday.

The flag off was the start of an exciting event and a culmination of many months of planning and canvassing within motorports corridors with the three days of action set to determine whether the Safari will make a comeback to the World Rally Championship (WRC) since 2002.

The President said the government is committed to supporting Safari Rally’s bid to be re-admitted in to the WRC 13-leg calendar.

“My administration is committed to supporting rallying in Kenya. I am confident that not only will this Safari Rally be a full series event, but also at some stage the Kenyan flag will feature on the winning podium in a number of events,” said the President during the flag off ceremony.

Before the flag off, the President handed the WRC Safari project’s chief executive officer Phineas Kimathi with a Sh 449million cheque, as part of the government’s support, through the sports fund, to getting the WRC status back.

“Rallying has very deep roots in Kenya’s national psyche. Many generations of Kenyans were raised against the backdrop of impressive rally races, crisscrossing our nation, and looking up to motoring legends who distinguished themselves due to their skill, daring and jaw-dropping feats. It is my hope that this Safari event plants a seed of hope in many hearts as we go forward,” the President said adding that sports bring Kenyans together.

In addition to getting back to the global stage, the government is keen to take advantage of the tourism population set to come in if the Safari is slated as one of the WRC legs. Additionally, the technological advancement expected from the WRC experts in terms of road and rally safety will help grow local drivers.

“The WRC events attract a viewership of 350-400 million people across the globe. Having the WRC back will mean Kenya is beamed to that number of viewers and promoting it as a tourism destination. With 4.1 million registered members who follow the WRC, a percentage of those members coming to Kenya will be a big boost to Kenya’s tourism,” said Sports Principal Secretary (PS) Kirimi Kaberia, who drove the route opening car from Kasarani Stadium.

Two-time Africa champion Manvir Baryan was first off the ramp, leading 48 crews authorized to start from the 51 that were on the initial entry list before scruteneering, to the super special 4.8km stage outside the Stadium.

Due to adverse weather conditions and road deterioration, the 13km Gatamaiyo section was cancelled and drivers resume competition this morning at Naivasha.