Akumu, Miheso out as Kenya’s final Afcon squad is named

By Joel Omotto

Zesco United’s midfielder Anthony ‘Teddy’ Akumu and Clifton Miheso who plays in Portugal are the biggest casualties after Harambee Stars head coach Sebastaian Migne named his final 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Tuesday.

Akumu, who had hoped to be among Stars holding midfielders heading to Egypt has been left out and so is Miheso, who was a late inclusion in the 27-man squad that went to France for a three-week pre-Afcon camp at the start of this month.

While unveiling his squad, Migne was also forced to drop dependable central defender Brian ‘Niang’ Mandela after a knee injury on Monday ruled him out of the tournament while Christopher Mbamba, called into the team recently, also missed out after failing to recover from an ankle injury he picked in his last match before checking into camp.

Musa Mohamed, who picked up a knock in Kenya’s first pre-Afcon friendly match against Madagascar, has been included in the list, as has Abud Omar, who limped off late in the match.

The team is getting set for their final pre-Afcon friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid, Spain on Saturday before jetting out to Egypt on June 19, five days before their opening match of the tournament against Algeria.

Kenya are in Group C alongside the Desert Foxes of Algeria, The Teranga Lions of Senegal and Tanzania’s Taifa Stars.

KENYA’S FINAL AFCON SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo

Defenders: Philemon Otieno, Abud Omar, Bernard Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, David Owino, Eric Ouma

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Dennis Odhiambo, Erick Johanna, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ismael Gonzalez, Ovella Ochieng, Paul Were, Johanna Omollo

Forwards: Masud Juma, Michael Olunga, John Avire