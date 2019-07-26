Sports

Aguero shows off Sh22m McLaren Spider as he enjoys lunch with girlfriend in Miami

People Daily July 27, 2019
2,476 Less than a minute

Sergio Aguero has been making the most of the summer break with girlfriend Sofia Calzetti, and cruised around Miami this week in a stunning Manchester City-blue McLaren Spider.

The iconic Premier League striker is Stateside enjoying what remains of his time off from football, before joining back up with his City team-mates for pre-season.

Aguero and Calzetti, 22, were spotted shopping at the plush Miami mall Bal Harbor after arriving in the rare supercar.

The pair strolled through the complex before stopping for a bite to eat at an outdoor restaurant.

Calzetti, who works as a part-time model although she is studying to be an auctioneer, is thought to have met the City star at a birthday party organised in a Buenos Aires nightclub. Rumours they were dating first began to emerge at the start of April.

The pair have recently been holidaying together in the exotic Paradise Islands in the Bahamas, along with Aguero’s young son from a previous relationship, Benjamin.

While Aguero makes the most of what remains of his break, his City team-mates have been getting to work on the pitch.

Pep Guardiola’s side opened up their pre-season campaign with a 4-1 victory over Premier League rivals West Ham in Nanjing, in the semi-final clash of the Asia trophy.

A final showdown with Wolves however saw the reigning English champions taste defeat, losing 3-2 on penalties following a 0-0 stalemate in Shanghai.

Show More

Related Articles

Kenya basketball team, Morans players celebrate in a delirious feat after beating Morocco in semi-finals of the Afro-CAN championships in Bamako, Mali. PHOTO: COURTESY
July 27, 2019
2,492

Only DR Congo standing on Moran’s path to history

July 27, 2019
2,484

Arsenal stars Ozil, Kolasinac survive knife attack

United States International University - Africa (USIU-A) take on jaguars in a previous Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) league match at City Park Stadium. PHOTO: ALEX NJUE
July 27, 2019
2,503

Butali face Jaguar in KHU league crunch

July 27, 2019
2,453

Daniela De Rossi completes ‘dream move’ to Boca Juniors’