Wanyama, Olaba released on bond af

by Nancy Gitonga @peoplesport11 Two rugby players were yesterday charged in a Nairobi court with gang-raping a local female musician. Kenya Harlequin players Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi and denied the offence.

Wanyama and Mahaga are accused of jointly and internationally gang-raping a woman on February 11 at Seefa apartment in Nairobi’s Highrise estate without her consent. The duo, through their lawyers Wafula Simiyu and Ombui Ratemo asked for lenient bond terms, saying they have been contracted by the national rugby team so they are not flight risks and that they underwent DNA tests two weeks ago.

The lawyers also said their clients need their passports for travel to represent Kenya in upcoming rugby assignments. The two Sevens players were arrested on Friday after a woman claimed that one of them, who was a friend, raped her after she went to his house after her birthday celebration on that date.

She told her story via social media, where she claimed the rugby player drugged her before the ordeal with his friend who she did not know.

The victim claimed she was pregnant and wanted the two charged. “I was slipping in and out of consciousness maybe due to shock but I was helpless. I could not fight two men who play rugby professionally.

Obviously, they were stronger hence I let them do whatever they wanted to do the whole night,” she claimed in her social media statement. “I could’ve reported the case to police but I was in denial, shock, pain and exhausted! I didn’t want to report also because of the profile of one of these rugby players,” she added.

It is claimed the musician tried to confront Wanyama with the allegations but he allegedly dismissed her, telling her to look for a lawyer in case she decides to go public. Wanyama accused her of attempting to extort him. The players were arraigned in court after investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and approval for prosecution by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Detectives are believed to have relied on DNA examinations conducted two weeks ago as well as the suspects’ and complainant’s statement, to assemble the case before the DPP recommended their prosecution. If convicted, the two will face at least 15 years in prison and, depending on the circumstances, they could face life imprisonment.

The magistrate ordered Wanyama and Mahaga be released on bonds of Sh 1 million with a surety of the same amount or cash bails of Sh500,000 each. The case will be heard on May 16.