Bulls host USIU-A in KRU scruff.

Former Kenya Cup side Western Bulls will be in action this weekend against United States International University (USIU-Africa) Martials in the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship League quarter-final playoff slated at Bullring, Kakamega.

On Wednesday evening, Bulls edged out Mean Machine 8-6 in a rescheduled KRU Championship fixture played in Kakamega, a result that saw them finish third at the conclusion of the championship’s league phase and will thus be the host team against USIU in a Top Six playoff encounter scheduled at the same venue this Saturday.

The loss for Mean Machine was insignificant and but a formality as they had amassed enough points to propel them to second position finish overall on the log and has thus joined top finishers Menengai Oilers in earning bye to the semi-finals slated for Saturday, April 28, 2018 upon completion of this Saturday’s quarter-final playoffs.

In another quarterfinal playoff, a tough battle is expected as another former Kenya Cup side Kisumu RFC eyeing to make a return to the top-tier league after years in the lower tier, go up against Catholic Monks who are equally eyeing to return to Kenya Cup after two seasons in the cold, having been relegated in the 2014/2015 season.