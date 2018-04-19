Support for North African country benefits continent

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa announced his federation’s unswerving endorsement for Morocco’s bid for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Mwendwa’s announcement joins a growing chorus of endorsements from the African continent towards the bid that is hotly contested with USA as hosts of the quadrennial football bonanza.

Already, Morocco has managed to rope in the continent towards the bid, brining in some of the greatest names to have played the game from Africa.

Nigerian football legend Daniel Amokachi joined the bid support while in Nairobi yesterday pointing out that Africa will greatly benefit if Morocco wins the 2026 World Cup bid.

The dazzling dribbler and one of the most colourful players of his generation in the 1990s, Amokachi, an ambassador for the Moroccan World Cup hosting bid, said proceeds from hosting the tournament will be distributed all over the continent.

“This is not a Moroccan bid, it’s an African bid and the government of Morocco has promised to share the proceeds of the tournament all over the continent,” he said.

He further said that the Moroccan government is already offering technical support to African countries as a show of its commitment to support the game. “They have built a technical centre in Malawi and Madagascar and that shows that they will do so much more with this bid.”

FKF boss Mwendwa promised that his federation and the country at large will join the rest of Africa in supporting the bid, which will be the second serious attempt by the North African nation. “This bid is Africa’s bid and where the continent goes, Kenya goes.

This bid is interesting because Morocco is near Kenya and so it will be easy for fans to travel there,” he said. Mwendwa also said the federation is working hard to ensure the country makes it to the 2022 World Cup.