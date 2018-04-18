Former cross-country champion warns against doping

Emmanuel Masinde @PeopleSports11

Multiple champion Paul Kipsiele Koech has advised his fellow athletes to keep off doping lest they bring their careers to an abrupt halt. He said doping is real and it is not the right way to go among budding and seasoned athletes not only in Kenya but the world over.

Koech who has conquered the steeplechase track and water-jump winning the Grand Prix of 2010, 2011 and 2012 said the use of performance enhancing drugs is bound to spoil the careers of the athletes saying the menace exists and all in sports should not burry their heads in the sand.

“My fellow athletes should keep off this menace. I want to say Kenyan athletes are being watched globally over this doping menace because we are excelling in every athletic meeting we participate in.

So my advice to my fellow athletes is to keep off performance enhancing drugs if they hope to have legacy in sports,” Koech added. He said Kenya has been placed on the world map on matters doping but said not all athletes are using illegal drugs to win different races.

Koech said the majority of Kenyan athletes are running clean following trainings and patience they are undergoing. “There could be some individuals who want to take the short-cut route but I am telling them that they will go nowhere.

The drugs are also a health hazard thing so they should stop this at all costs,” the prominent athlete said. He said athletics is patience and proper trainings and advised budding athletes to take that route if they hope to be successful sportsmen and women in future.

He lauded Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) for working round the clock to eradicate the menace. Athletics Kenya(AK) Chairman Jackson Tuwei (Major Rtd) has also said IAAF has placed Kenya on the watch list on matters doping among the athletes.