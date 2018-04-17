Nakuru court issue warrant of arrest for Gor Mahia officials

Roy Lumbe

A Nakuru court has issued a warrant of arrest against Gor Mahia Club

Chairman Ambrose Rachier and other top officials after they failed to

appear in court.

Resident Magistrate Wilson Kitur issued the orders after parties

failed to enter appearance in a case they have been sued by Donnies

Hotel in Nakuru over unpaid hotel bills.

According to Kitur the failure by the officials to comply with court

orders or enter appearance in the case amounts to contempt.

“The failure by the club officials to enter appearance and ignore

court orders amounts to contempt, i hereby direct that they be

arrested and availed in court on May 8,” ruled Kitur.

Club’s chairman Rachier, his deputy John Pesa, Secretary General

Ronald Ingala and team manager Jolani Obondo had been sued over

failure to pay hotel arrears in Nakuru totaling up to Sh 500,000 after

the players spent in the hotel in 2015.

The orders follow an application by the hotel’s lawyer Gordon Ogolla,

who accused the officials of contempt urging the court for their

immediate arrest and proseution.

The Hotel based in London estate in Nakuru had moved to court in June

last year after unsuccessful efforts to have the reigning Kenya

premier league champions commit to paying hotel arrears.

“I wish for this court to issue a warrant of arrest against the club’s

official, it amounts to contempt and abuse of the Court’s process,”

Said Ogolla.

The hotel has accused the Club for breach of contract adding that his

clients provided its services at a cost of Sh 524,730 as accommodation

and food for the players.

Gor Mahia had been hosted by the hotel on a night before their

pre-season game with Western Stima in 2015 at the Afraha Stadium.

The orders comes in as Gor Mahia are set to play Supersport United

ahead of the Caf Confederations return leg to be played at Lucas

Moripe Stadium in South Africa.