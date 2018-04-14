NSL qualification favourites KCB, Stima clash

It is only round 12 in the National Super League (NSL) but the clash between KCB and Western Stima at Camp Toyoyo Saturday almost feels like a finale. The pair is neck to neck in the Championship; only separated by a point in the standings with the bankers having the advantage of a game in hand.

Leaders Stima know full well that they must step up to the plate particularly after a drab goalless encounter last weekend against Kisumu All Stars. On the other hand, despite KCB on 23 points having picked four consecutive wins, they have fluffed so many chances upfront.

Both sides have top-level players in their ranks and essentially this should be a thriller in waiting. John Mwita (Western Stima) and Simon Munala (KCB) are equal on four goals and will be keen to add on their tallies.

The revived Abuko looks more potent having notched three goals on the trot and with good supply from the likes of Zachary Gathu, Martin Nderitu and Kevin Owino can be quite a handful.

The immediate former Kenya Premier League outfit on their end will use their experience and physique to neutralise John Kamau’s side.

Meanwhile in Karuturi Grounds, Naivasha there will be an explosive Forces derby as Kenya Police host Administration Police Sunday afternoon. Kenya Police are enjoying a good run having yet to lose a match and holding to third position currently with 20 points.

Charles Omondi’s unit has been consistent and come into this match with a confident 2-0 win over last placed Nakuru All Stars. AP are on the red zone with only seven points to their name but Coach Benlee Juma has the capability of being stubborn at times with rigid play.

This he showed by frustrating KCB last time out and only fell by a solitary goal. Elsewhere fourth placed Kibera Black Stars will be hoping to recover from their humiliating 4-0 defeat against Nairobi Stima when they face FC Talanta tomorrow afternoon.

Godfrey Oduor’s once invincibles are slowly fumbling and Abdalla Juma’s side could very well pose difficult questions at Hope Center. – BARRY SILAH