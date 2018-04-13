Kenya to miss Zone Five golf for first time in two decades

James Magayi @magayijim

Kenya’s national golf team will miss the Africa Zone Five Golf Championships for the first team in 19 years. Ironically, the team is crippled due to lack of finance, just weeks after the corporate world and government splashed millions on The Kenya Open Golf Championships.

Various government agencies ploughed over Sh100 million into the annual leg of the European Tour last month but the national team is unable to travel to Harare, Zimbabwe to honour the Zone Five event.

Ordinarily, the government through Sports Kenya takes care of preparations, travel and accommodation of all national teams but the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) players will have to sit this out as money was not availed. Richard Wanjala of KGU, however, absolved the government from blame over the debacle, saying the union failed to give a budget to the state in good time.

“The government has been very supportive to the sport for the past two years providing air tickets and other forms of assistance to national teams. I have no doubt they would have done the same for this tournament,” said Wanjala.

“A number of reasons culminated in Kenya not being represented in the championships but all is not lost. First, Kenya is no longer in Zone Five. A new Zone, Four, has been created comprising eight countries therefore our right of participation in Zone Five ceased,” he added.

The new zone is made up of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Madagascar, Re Union Islands with Sudan still hesitant.