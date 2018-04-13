Ex-international wants to revive Kenyan cricket

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Newly-appointed national cricket team coach Maurice Odumbe is confident Kenya can regain their lost glory if there is good support.

Nobody knows the good old days of Kenyan cricket better than Odumbe, who captained the team to their historic semi-final run in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, and having been appointed coach alongside Lameck Onyango, the ex-international wants a renewed effort to rebuild the game.

“The priority is to get our cricket back to Division One urgently. That is possible in the short term and so we will work diligently together,” said Odumbe who will be unveiled at Cricket Kenya headquarters at Nairobi’s Ruaraka today.

Both experienced coaches will be looked upon to address the many problems that have affected the team over the past years but Odumbe—whose last official role was that of a batting consultancy for Team Kenya— believes good selection will help address this.

“We will see the players we have to work with. I know there is plenty of talent and experience but it is the balance that will give us desirable results,” he added.

The team is scheduled to participate in the ICC Africa T20 qualifiers East Africa region which will be held in Kigali, Rwanda from July 5-15.

Four teams will be competing for the opportunity to finish top at the event and join the other two regional winners to fight for the two Africa Associates tickets to the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers at a venue yet to be announced.

Participating countries are hosts Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Cricket Kenya’s interim committee, appointed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa after the mass resignation of officials, had their first meeting on Tuesday where it was agreed to renew the contracts of players for a period of six months while the men’s team was ordered to resume training ahead of a busy schedule.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association and International umpire David Pamba has been named Umpires Mentor at the ICC Africa Twenty20 qualifiers in Nigeria.