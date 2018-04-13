KRU unveils 15s rugby coach with sights on World Cup qualification

New Kenya 15s head coach Ian Snook believes qualification for 2019 Japan World Cup is achievable despite previous upsetting eliminations in the qualifying rugby tournament.

During his public presentation alongside assistant Murray Roulston by the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) yesterday, Snook admitted the fact that time will be a challenge in their preparation but promises to deliver Kenya’s maiden World Cup appearance. “World Cup qualification is why we are here.

Time as a factor is a challenge but we are going to try our best to get the boys match ready within the time frame. I have studied our opponents and I have also seen how we play so I have the picture of what and how we need to improve on and what to do differently to qualify for the world cup”, said Snook.

Kenya Simbas 2017 performance forced the exit of Jerome Paarwater after a poor finish at the end of the season, registering only four wins out of 12 matches two of which ended in stalemates at the RFUEA Grounds.

The crucial tie agiants Namibia, a common World Cup nation which debuted in 1999 and has made five appearances ever since.

Zimbabwe and Ivory Coast have also made appearances to the World Cup alongside South Africa who get direct qualifications to force Kenya as a rugby playing block in Africa to brace for a world cup qualification hunt.

Snook replaced Jerome Paarwater after six years of service to Kenya and as part of their agreement with KRU, they have been given an introductory two-year contracts which will gauge their performance with their main task being to deliver a crucial win against Namibia on August 18 at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek, Namibia.

The tie against the Welwitchias will be the highlight of the upcoming Africa Gold cup tourney this year after the two once again ended their previous season with rivalry after Namibia defended the title with a 45-7 win at their home turf, a fourth straight title win for the hosts to leave Kenya yet again the runners-up.

The Africa gold cup being will be the ultimate decider of who gets the sole ticket to Japan world cup and who gets a second chance to fight in the repechage tourney which is contested by four teams from Asia, Africa, America and Europe, Snook will have plenty of cards to play as the opening match for Kenya will be on June 23 in Casablanca, Morocco against the hosts.

The direct qualifier will step into a Pool B of the wWrld Cup, which has the defending champions New Zealand seeded tops, runners-up South Africa, Italy and will be joined by the repechage winner.