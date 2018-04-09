Counties factored in universal health plan

Robin Obino @obinorobin

The Universal Health Care (UHC) piloting programme will be conducted in all counties, Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki has said.

This is after the ministry accepted a request by the Council of Governors (CoG) that the counties be incorporated in the programme.

Only four counties, however, will be placed on full UHC piloting programme. The rest will be placed in the test phase.

“My ministry is working in consultation with CoG and The National Treasury to ensure funds for UHC are made available,” said Kariuki in a statement to newsrooms yesterday.

National government will mobilise available resources from conditional grants to fund the programme in the 43 counties factored into the plan.

The ministry assured that no county will be marginalised because the national government will not use resources earmarked for the counties to fund the programme.

The decision to undertake the 100 per cent piloting programme in only four counties the CS says, was informed by science.

“This has been informed by science, which indicates that by piloting 100 per cent coverage in four counties as a sample size of the population, it will be enough to inform the design of UHC rollout across the entire country,” she said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has embarked on an international campaign seeking partners for the realisation of his Big Four Agenda the latest visit taking him to Cuba where wide-ranging health agreements were sealed.