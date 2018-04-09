Painful lliotibial syndrome among runners

Iliotibial band syndrome is a condition that commonly presents in runners and typically causes pain at the outer aspect of the knee where the band (ITB) crosses the knee joint. This syndrome describes a condition whereby the band rubs against a bony prominence at the outer aspect of the knee and typically causes inflammation and damage to the ITB and local tissue.

The iliotibial band is a long band of connective tissue than runs down the outer aspect of the thigh. It originates from two muscles on the outer aspect of the hip and runs down past the knee to attach into the lower leg bone . As the ITB crosses the knee, it overlies a bony prominence. As the knee bends and straightens the ITB flicks over this bony prominence which places friction on the ITB and local soft tissue. If this friction becomes excessive or too repetitive (such as during excessive running) the ITB or local tissue can become damaged or inflamed resulting in pain. When this occurs the condition is known as iIliotibial band syndrome.

Individuals with band syndrome usually experience pain at the outer aspect of the knee. They usually experience an ache that may increase to a sharper pain with activity. Pain is typically experienced during activities that bend or straighten the knee particularly whilst weight bearing. Pain may be worse first thing in the morning or following activity (once the body has cooled down). This may be associated with knee stiffness and can sometimes cause the person to limp.

Activities that frequently aggravate symptoms include running (particularly longer runs, downhill running or running on cambered surfaces), walking (particularly up and down stairs or hills), squatting or jumping. Individuals with band syndrome typically experience pain when firmly touching the outer aspect of the knee. In more severe cases, swelling may be present at the outer aspect of the knee along with an associated grinding sound when bending or straightening the knee. Occasionally, one may also experience episodes of the knee giving way or collapsing due to pain.

This is an overuse injury usually caused by excessive running. It typically occurs due to excessive training volumes, intensities, durations or frequencies or following a sudden increase in training or change in surface or footwear. Any overuse activity which involves repetitive knee bending and straightening, particularly in weight bearing, can contribute to the development of the condition (i.e. walking, running, cycling, rowing). This band syndrome is commonly seen in marathon runners, athletes, triathletes and footballers. A thorough subjective and objective examination from a physiotherapist is usually sufficient to diagnose iIliotibial band syndrome. Investigations such as an ultrasound or MRI may be used to assist with diagnosis and to rule out other pathologies.

Physiotherapy treatment for band syndrome is vital to hasten the healing process, ensure an optimal outcome and reduce the likelihood of recurrence. Treatment may comprise:soft tissue massage (particularly to the ITB),joint mobilization (involving the knee, patellofemoral joint, superior tibiofibular joint, ankle or hip),dry needling, electrotherapy (e.g. ultrasound)ice or heat treatment, progressive exercises to improve flexibility, strength and balance, the use of an appropriate ITB Strap, biomechanical correction,anti-inflammatory advice, clinical Pilates and core stability exercises.

Most individuals with this condition heal well with appropriate physiotherapy. Resolution of symptoms can usually be achieved provided the contributing factors have been identified and appropriate action taken to address them. However, recovery can be a lengthy process and may take several months in those individuals who have had their condition for a long period of time.

Minor cases of this condition that are identified and treated early can usually settle within a few weeks. Early physiotherapy treatment is therefore vital to hasten recovery and ensure an optimal outcome. Surgery to release the ITB may sometimes be considered in severe cases, where patients have failed to improve through conservative means. A review with a podiatrist may also be indicated for the prescription of foot supports to correct any foot posture abnormalities.

The writer is a physiotherapist Harambee Stars & Mathare United

