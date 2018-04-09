Kenyans dominate races as season draws to close

Kenyans were dominant in various marathons across the globe as a bulk of the events we run over the weekend with the marathon season expected to come to a close in a fortnight.

Kenneth Kipkemoi clinched gold in the 38th edition of the Rotterdam Marathon yesterday clocking 2:05:44 in his debut over the 42.2km distance.

The 33-year-old Kenyan put strong speed, running Abera Kuma and Laban Korir down when the finish line came into sight. Kuma was second in 2:05:50 while Kelkile Gezahegn came in third in 2:05:56. Korir finished fourth two seconds later

In the women’s race, Visiline Jepesho took the victory in 2:23:47 after some difficult final kilometres. Ethiopia’s Biruktayit Eshetu was second in 2:26:56 while her compatriot Sentayehu Lewetegn came in third in 2:30:29.

In Czech, 27-year-old Joan Melly won the women’s race in Prague Half Marathon on Saturday after clocking 1:05:04. Caroline Chepkoech was second in 1:06:09 followed by Worknesh Degefa from Ethiopia who clocked 1:08:10.

In the men’s race, Benard Kimeli broke from a three-man pack in the final kilometre to win in 59:47, leading a 1-9 Kenyan sweep. Geoffrey Yegon came in second in 59:56 while Peter Kwemoi completed the podium finish in 59:58.

“I won the 10-kilometre Birell Prague Grand Prix last year, and now can add the half-marathon to that,” said Kimeli, who dipped under the one-hour barrier in just his second race over the distance.