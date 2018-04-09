Mathare remain top, Nzoia hold Ingwe, Ssimbwa resigns as coach

Lynette Matheka and Frederick Likuyani @Peoplesport11

Mathare United kept on its recent fine streak after edging Tusker 1-0 for its eighth league match at Ruaraka Grounds.

John Mwangi scored the all-important goal a minute to the interval to see Slum Boys’ stay at top of the table continue.

Both sides warmed up to the tie on back of a huge wins but it proved a slow start as they looked to settle inthe game.

It’s Mathare who got to a deserved lead heading to the break thanks to youngster John Mwangi.The U20 attacker providing gloss at pint blank range following a well-worked Cliff Nyakeya’s cross that got cushioned by Clifford Alwanga.

AFC Leopards came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Nzoia Sugar in Mumias.

Elvis Rupia’s brace put Nzoia Sugar 2-0 inside the first 38 minutes but Ingwe rallied to draw level through Brian Marita and Robinson Kamura strikes.

Nzoia got to a dream start when Elvis Rupia found the back of the net in the fourth minute after capitalizing on a goalmouth melee. The early set back seemed to have awakened Leopards who started pressuring the hosts for an equaliser Ezekiel Otuoma and Brian Marita both missed sitters as Ingwe went all out in search of goals.

Against the run of play, Rupia got his second of the match; the striker capitalised on a defensive mistake to double Nzoia’s lead in the 39th minute. Three minutes later, Brian Marita pulled a goal back for Leopards after good interplay between Jeffari Odeny and Ezekiel Otuoma. Nzoia took a goal advantage to the break.

Three minutes after the restart, Robinson Kamura drew Leopards level with a stunning free kick that beat Nzoia Sugar keeper Benson Mangala. Leopards continued dominating proceedings after the equaliser in search of more goals. Marita, Marvin Omondi and Jeffari Odeny were particularly impressive going forward.

A Masita Masuta stoppage time goal helped Ulinzi Stara salvage a point in a one-all draw against Bandari in Mombasa.

William Wadri had given the hosts a first-half lead but Masuta who had come on for Ibrahim Shambi ensured that spoils were shared in Mbaraki with a last minute goal.