After Ronaldo magic, Juve strive to keep home fires burning against Benevento

After a spectacular loss to Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid, Juventus travel Saturday to meet Benevento, a side from outside Naples propping up the bottom of the Serie A table.

Ronaldo’s two goals including a stunning overhead bicycle kick condemned Juventus to a 3-0 defeat in the Champions League Wednesday.

Sandwiched in between the quarter-final return leg trip midweek to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is a first-ever clash at Benevento, who have won just four games in their first top flight season.

It was a bruising week for Italian football with AS Roma conceding two own goals in a 4-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Lazio however eased to a 4-2 home win against Salzburg in the Europa League.

“Now let’s get up quickly,” urged Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri of a season that can still reap his side the Scudetto and the Italian Cup.

“There’s a return to the Barnabeu to prepare, but above all a championship to win, the seventh in a row, which would have the taste of a myth.

“I understand the disappointment. But I find it hard to reproach a team that has tried, against the best in the world.” Argentine ace Paulo Dybala was also unbowed after his humiliating send-off at Allianz Stadium, where the applause of Juventus fans was reserved for Ronaldo’s spectacular performance.

“Defeats are always bad even when they come against teams and champions so strong, but now we need to move forward: sacrifice, strength, passion and continue to improve every day,” wrote Dybala on Instagram.

“Whoever believes it’s already over is not one of us,” added Italian midfielder Claudio Marchisio. Miralem Pjanic, who was disqualified for the first leg against Real Madrid, warned Juventus against underestimating Benevento, who went a goal up in Turin last November before the champions came back to win 2-1. -AFP