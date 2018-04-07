Bayern out to wrap up sixth title

Robert Lewandowski (pictured) is hoping to continue his brilliant goalscoring record against Augsburg and help Bayern Munich wrap up a sixth successive Bundesliga title on Saturday.

While the Polish striker looks to add to his tally of 18 goals against Augsburg, victory for Bayern would see them crowned German champions for the 28th time.

It would also extend a curious stadium curse for the Bundesliga giants, who have never won a league title in their own Allianz Arena.

Bayern have been heavily linked to Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac this week, whose team host Hoffenheim in a key clash in the race for Europe.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund will look to bounce back from last week’s humiliation in Munich, while Cologne are in last-chance saloon when they face fellow strugglers Mainz.

Bayern Munich are famously formidable at home, but they have never won a Bundesliga title in the Allianz Arena.

Of the eight titles they have won since moving to the stadium in 2005, Bayern have not wrapped up a single one in front of their own fans.

That run looks set to continue this weekend, with the champions-in-waiting expected to clinch the title with a win over Augsburg.

Bayern will be boosted by superstar striker Robert Lewandowski, who has scored more goals against Augsburg than he has against any other team.

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac has this week emerged as a favourite to succeed Jupp Heynckes at Bayern in the summer.

Former Bayern player Kovac has impressed many by transforming Frankfurt from relegation candidates to Champions League hopefuls in recent years.

Frankfurt hope that the speculation is not distracting their coach as he prepares for a pivotal clash against fellow European hopefuls Hoffenheim on Sunday.

“We should be focusing on Hoffenheim, because it’s a damned important game for us: a six-pointer,” said sporting director Fredi Bobic.

After their 6-0 humiliation at the hands of Bayern last weekend, Borussia Dortmund are hoping to bounce back with a victory over Stuttgart on Sunday. The team has trained behind closed doors in the last few days, as coach Peter Stoeger decided to protect his players from the public eye in a difficult week.

“The result in Munich will stay with us for a long time, it was not a nice experience,” said Stoeger on Tuesday. “We need to make sure that we turn things around by the weekend.” -AFP