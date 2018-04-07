Mathare keen to sip Tusker at Ruaraka

Title-chasing Mathare United seek to extend their lead when they play struggling Tusker in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clash on Sunday afternoon at Ruaraka grounds.

The side is perched atop the league, one point ahead of second placed Gor Mahia who have played two matches less, and will be keen to move to 23 points after 10 matches. Francis Kimanzi’s men are coming off a 3-2 win over hapless Nakumatt at the same venue in a midweek encounter that sawa Cliff Nyakeya open the scoring in the first minute with Francis Omondi and Clifford Alwanga scoring the other goals for the slum boys. Donald Mosoti registered a brace for Nakumatt.

On their part, Tusker will also come to the match buoyed by their 4-2 win over third-placed AFC Leopards in their last fixture at Kericho Green Stadium.

Tusker head coach Sam Timbe will be looking for his third win of the season, having kicked off the season with a shock loss to Chemelil, their first win coming in their third match of the season against Nzoia Sugar.

Against a formidable Mathare squad, Timbe’s men have a herculean task in picking their third win as the former have lost just one match to Ingwe in the nine matches they have played so far.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Sofapaka face Thika United and will be looking to go back to winning ways after Nzoia Sugar put a halt to their good run beating them by a solitary goal in the mid-week matches.

Should they record a 6th victory in their fixture against Thika the Sam Ssimbwa-led Batoto Ba Mungu will go second on the log if Ingwe falter against Nzoia.

The side is under pressure from club owner Elly Kalekwa who has expressed his displeasure in how the club has been playing saying the wins they have registered are not convincing and more needs to be done.

Ingwe are also chasing a second place after their winning streak was broken by Tusker in a 4-2 loss.

Debutants Vihiga United, 14th on the log, will host eighth-placed Chemelil Sugar at Mumias Complex. The former registered their first win of the season on Wednesday in a 1-0 upset over Ulinzi Stars.

“The win has been long coming since we have been performing well but were unlucky our past matches. We have trained hard and it is starting to pay off, we will build on that win in our subsequent matches,” Vihiga coach Edward Manoah said.