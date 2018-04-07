Man City hook up with Tinder in ‘perfect match’

Manchester City announced a long-term partnership with Tinder on Friday as the dating app launches its first in-depth foray into the sports market.

Tinder has agreed a sponsorship deal with City’s men’s and women’s teams, along with City Football Group sister club New York City FC, who play in Major League Soccer.

A giant air balloon carrying City and Tinder branding flew over Manchester to announce the deal and Tinder is also switching its colours across social platforms to City blue ahead of the weekend’s Manchester derby.

Pep Guardiola’s team, smarting from a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, could wrap up the Premier League title against bitter rivals Manchester United on Saturday.