SportPesa boss Karauri, philanthropic Kihara plot to take FKF leadership at next polls

Despite being about two years away, the heated Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections have already started attracting heavy-weights that would give current boss Nick Mwendwa sleepless nights after declaring that he would be going for two terms.

Grapevine has it that betting giants SportPesa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronald Karauri (pictured left) whose father Adams Karauri once led the then Kenya Football Federation (KFF) through a caretaker committee, has already started laying ground to dislodge Mwendwa come the election year.

Through Karauri, SportPesa has been the main player in developing Kenyan football in the last two years from the national team to grassroots football and Mwendwa (centre) who also doubles up as the Kariobangi Sharks boss will be hoping that the fears don’t turn up to be true, because Karauri can match him if not outshine him, in both mobilization of delegates and deep pockets.

The other interested candidate for the country’s football most coveted position is former KFF Nairobi Branch chairman Samuel Kihara, a multimillionaire businessman philanthropist and known for his generocity.Mwendwa resoundingly won the federation elections in 2016 where he is believed to have spent more than Sh 70 million in his campaigns.