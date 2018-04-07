Gallant Shujaa run over Canada in Hong Kong

Kenya Sevens national team Shujaa got off to a beautiful winning start in their hunt for Hong Kong Sevens title after thrashing Canada 33-10 at Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong yesterday afternoon.

Canada caught Shujaa unaware going over for the opening unconverted try through CJ Braid but a minute late Shujaa responded strongly with Samuel Oliech racing over to score at the corner, conversion not good to tie the match 5-5.

Three minutes later in the sixth minute Andrew Amonde put Kenya ahead with a second try, Oliech with the conversion to go into the interval leading 12-5.

As was the opening minutes of the first half, Canada resumed the second half with an immediate unconverted try through PJ Kay to close up the gap to 12-10, eight minutes into the game.

That was, however, all the Canadian could offer as mammoth Shujaa pinned them down to score three more converted tries with Collins Injera opening the second half with Shujaa’s third try in the 10th minute with Oliech sure with the conversion for a 19-10 lead.

Big wheels Willy Ambaka Ndayara touched down Shujaa’s fourth try in the 12th minute before speedster Nelson Oyoo put the match to bed in the 14th minute, Shujaa’s fifth try with Edwin Agero coming good with the last two conversions for a 33-10 full-time results.

Up next for Shujaa is Saturday’s match against Spain at 8.10am before rounding up the preliminaries against Australia at 12.10pm as they seek to go all the way and win the Hong Kong 7s title, in what will be their first title this season after coming close in Vancouver but lost to Fiji in the finals.

Kenya National Women’s rugby team, Lionesses, failed to earn qualification to next season’s HSBC World Sevens Series, after losing 12-7 in sudden death extra time against South Africa in Hong Kong Friday morning.

It had been a promising campaign for the Lionesses, as they qualified for the Cup Quarter finals with three wins from all three of their pool A matches against Papua New Guinea, Mexico, and even a maiden win against South Africa.

Earlier Friday Doreen Remour scored the winning try in sudden death extra time as Kenya beat Argentina 17-12 to earn the Lionesses a semi-final spot against South Africa.

Zenay Jordaan put South Africa ahead in the second half. However, a solo effort from Janet Okelo levelled the game.

With the game tied at 7-7 in sudden death extra time, Zinhle Ndawonde’s scored the match winning try, crashing Kenya’s hopes of earning a place as a core team on next year’s HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series. GIBO ZACHARY