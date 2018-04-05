Didgeridoo, downpours as Games opening ceremony starts

Gold Coast, Wednesday @peoplesport11

A blast from a didgeridoo, a sprinkling of royal stardust and a strong message of unity lit up the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast on Wednesday.

A heavy downpour lashed the 35,000 crowd at Carrara Stadium as the ceremony began, ensuring a wet start to the proceedings for many in the half-covered arena.

Britain’s Prince Charles and wife Camilla were among the guests and the heir to the throne was due to officially open the Games later in the painstakingly planned gala.

As the ceremony sprang to life in the rain, the camera panned in on an Aboriginal family planted in the crowd and a girl with a smartphone.

The message on the screen read: “Welcome to the oldest living culture on Earth.” A scene from a group of friends surfing off the beach gave way to a virtual journey through space and time as the stadium was engulfed in a galaxy of stars and blue light. In contrast, there were minor scuffles as about 100 Aboriginal activists faced off against police outside the stadium hosting the opening ceremony.

A small band of protesters have labelled the Games on Australia’s Gold Coast the “Stolen wealth Games” and are using the event to protest a number of injustices suffered by the Aboriginal community, among the most disadvantaged in the country.

The activists, surrounded by dozens of police officers—some on horseback—marched towards the Carrara Stadium just ahead of the opening of the Games. They were stopped outside the arena, chanting: “Always was, always will be Aboriginal land” and “No justice, no Games”. -AFP