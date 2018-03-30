Like father, like son – Timothy Weah

London, Thursday @peoplesport11

Timothy Weah, the 18-year-old son of 1995 FIFA Player of the Year and Liberian President George, became the latest famous footballing son to enter the spotlight on Tuesday night when he made his international debut.

From Diego Simeone’s son Giovanni starring in Serie A to Justin Kluivert, the offspring of Dutch legend Patrick, attracting interest from Manchester United, there are a whole host of footballing heirs playing across the globe.

Here, is a look looks at the famous father and son combinations to have played elite football and how their careers have panned out so far.

George and Timothy Weah Timothy made his international debut for the United States as they beat Paraguay 1-0 in a friendly on Tuesday in North Carolina.

Weah, the first player born in the 2000s to play for the US, came on as an 86th minute substitute. The youngster made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain on March 3, less than two weeks after his 18th birthday.

The forward followed in the footsteps of his father, who spent three years at the French outfit, winning the coveted 1995 Ballon d’Or before joining AC Milan.

He has since gone on to forge a political career and is now President of Liberia. Timothy was born in New York and moved to PSG from New York Red Bulls in 2014. Diego and Giovanni Simeone Giovanni Simeone’s father Diego was a tenacious, versatile and hard-working midfielder, so it is perhaps a surprise to see his son carving out a career in Serie A as an attacking force.

The 22-year-old completed a £13.5million move from Genoa to Fiorentina last summer after scoring 12 goals in 35 appearances in his debut season in Italy. He has notched eight times this campaign while his father continues to be one of the most sought-after managers in world football at Atletico Madrid.

His father has previously revealed why he wouldn’t consider signing Giovanni for the La Liga giants. Back in March, Simeone Snr said: ‘Thinking about seeing him in one of my teams would mean giving him a responsibility that wouldn’t be good for him.’

Zinedine and Enzo Zidane Enzo Zidane must have felt optimistic when his father was appointed Real Madrid boss in January 2016. Enzo was languishing in the reserve side and a door towards the first team may have been about to open.

Unfortunately the call from his father never came (not a business one at least) and Enzo was shipped out to La Liga side Alaves last summer on a free transfer. -DAILYMAIL