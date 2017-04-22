Kenyans seek IAAF Relays redemption

A contingent of 30 Kenyan athletes will attempt to atone for the country’s 2015 misgivings when the 3rd edition of IAAF World Relays takes place in the Nassau, Bahamas this weekend.

Kenya managed just two silver medals in the distance medley relays behind United States. The medley has since been replaced by mixed relays in which Alphas Kishoyian, Betty Chelangat, Boniface Mweresa, Daisy Komen and Geoffrey Kiprotich are gunning for a first gold.

Kenya also looks to depose USA from men and women 4x800m relays, the men field comprising Ferguson Rotich, Timothy Kitum, Alfed Kipketer, Job Kinyor and Kipyegon Bett in their ranks. They took the title at the inaugural edition of this event in 2014, narrowly edging Poland after a thrilling final leg.

Bett clocked a noteworthy 1:44.2 in Nairobi earlier this month, where he led home Cheruiyot (1:44.7) and Kipketer (1:45.5). For good measure, both Kinyor and Kitum also ran faster than 1:46 in the same race, giving the Kenyans impressive strength in depth heading to Nassau.

Sylvia Chesebe, a past silver medalist and Mary Kuria lead greenhorns Eglay Nalianya, Emily Tuei and Josephine Kiplagat in the eight lap race braced for a three-pronged challenge from holders USA, Poland and Australia. Kenya finished outside of medal brackets during the last edition and are considers rank outsiders in this weekend’s challenge.

An exciting 4x200m men’s team is hoping to upset established sprint nations after securing early qualification for the world relays being held in the Caribbean nation’s capital city for the third consecutive time.

Collins Omae, Mark Otieno, Mike Mokamba, Ferdinad Omanyala and Peter Mwai have set a semi-final target in a race reserved for Caribbean, European and United States of America (USA). Kenyan women also qualified for the women equivalent of the race and will be represented by Damaris Akoth, Peris Chege, Patricia Isichi, Mary Chepkoech and Maximila Imali.