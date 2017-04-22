Dafabet to introduce athletics betting at London race

Photo: Kenyan elite men runner Bedan Karoki Muchiri poses during a photocall for the men’s marathon elite athletes. AFP

Kenyan fans will have the opportunity to bet on athletics starting with the London Marathon following Dafabet’s announcement.

The betting firm, a subsidiary of Asia’s leading gaming company Dafabet is keen to tap into athletics craze in Kenya.

The Virgin Money London Marathon will be run this Sunday with a stellar cast of Kenyan athletes and their eternal rivals Ethiopia ready for battle of London.

The new boys in Kenya’s growing betting industry are said to be ready to offer a localised product to its Kenyan customers given the interest in athletics. Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele (men) and Kenya’s Mary Keitany considered favourites for the London race have been assigned odds of 2.00 and 3.50 respectively.

In the carefully prepared odds appearing on www.dafabet.co.ke, 5,000m Olympic champion Vivian Cheruiyot, making her marathon debut has a mouthwatering 5.50 odds and Florence Kiplagat at 7.00 to win.

Despite her debut, Dafabet appears to fancy the diminutive Vivian winning ahead of Kiplagat.

Dafabet’s Director of Retail and Regional Operations, Louis Watts said they are keen to offer a good product to customers in “a country with so many great athletic champions.”

“Placing a bet would give an opportunity to athletics fans to test their knowledge and gut feelings by placing their bets. Kenya’s rivalry with Ethiopia is legendary. Bekele (Kenenisa) and Abel (Kirui) are there. Mary (Keitany) and Dibaba (Tirunesh) are there. It is a good field.

This is an opportunity for Kenyans to bet on their favourite athletes,’ Watts said Friday.

Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge, who is currently training to lower the world record to below the two-hour mark, won last year’s London Marathon by clocking 2:03:05. Stanley Biwott finished second in 2:03:51 as Kenyans left Kenenisa Bekele gasping for breath in third place for 2:06:36.

In the women category, Jemima Sumgong, who is battling to clear her name over allegations she doped won in 2:22:58 with Ethiopian Tigist Tufa

(2:23:03) sandwiched by Sumgong and Florence Kiplagat (2:23:39).