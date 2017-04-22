Pressure on Napoli, says Roma’s Dzeko

Roma striker Edin Dzeko insists the pressure is on Napoli in their Serie A battle for second spot, but called for a return to consistency with a Champions League-boosting win at Pescara on Monday.

Now eight points behind record-chasing leaders Juventus after a 1-1 home draw with Atalanta last week, Roma are just two points ahead of a Napoli side desperate to claim the second automatic Champions League spot.

But Dzeko, tied at the top of Serie A’s goal charts on 25 goals with Torino striker Andrea Belotti, believes Roma have the psychological edge.

“We’re still in second place and we still have more points than Napoli, so now the pressure is on them,” Dzeko told asroma.com in midweek.

“There’s no fear. We’re a good team, but now we can’t have any more slip-ups.”

Their title dream all but over, any hopes Roma may entertain of seeing Juve drop points at home to Genoa on Sunday were probably tempered in midweek.

Juve claimed a deserved place in the semi-finals of the Champions League thanks to a 3-0 aggregate win over Barcelona, after holding the five-time winners to a scoreless draw with an astute defensive display at the Nou Camp.

Already on track for a third consecutive league and Cup double, there is now a distinct smell of a treble in the air for Massimiliano Allegri’s men, said defender Leonardo Bonucci (pictured).

“We’re still in contention for all three objectives, which are attainable, so it’s simply a question of mentality,” Bonucci told Sky Sport.

Juve host Genoa in Turin looking to avenge a 3-1 away reverse earlier this season, and, if Wednesday’s performance is any yardstick, Allegri’s men are unlikely to falter on their way to a record sixth consecutive scudetto.

With Napoli on a tricky trip to Sassuolo, Roma may even tighten their grip on second spot this weekend, when the fight for places in Europe’s second tier competition heats up.