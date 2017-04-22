Radcliffe marathon record under attack in London

Photo: (Left-Right) Ethiopia’s Tigist Tufa, Ethiopia’s Tirunesh Dibaba, Ethiopia’s Mare Dibaba, Kenya’s Florence Kiplagat, Kenya’s Mary Keitany and Kenya’s Vivian Cheruiyot pose outside Tower Bridge in central London during a photocall for the Women’s marathon elite athletes ahead of Sunday’s London Marathon.

There could be a serious challenge for a new marathon world record could be on the cards on Sunday when the best elite women’s field ever assembled hit the streets of British capital at the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon.

Leading the world-record charge will be Kenya’s Mary Keitany, the second fastest woman of all time, who will go for her third London victory against a field that includes four women who have broken the two hours 20-minute barrier and eight that have run under 2:22.

Among them are two of the three medallists from last year’s race, three previous London champions and the winners of last year’s Abbott World Marathon Majors races in Tokyo, Berlin, Chicago and New York City, but Keitany exuded confidence as she spoke about her race prospects Saturday.

“I’ve trained enough,” Keitany said enigmatically. “I’m ready to race on Sunday.”

The 35-year-old went on to say that she believes the women only marathon world record of 2:17:42, set by Paula Radcliffe at the 2005 London Marathon, is within her sights as she challenged her fellow Kenyans Florence Kiplagat and marathon debutant Vivian Cheruyiot to work together.

“If the weather is fine for us, and we cooperate, I think we will run a great time,” said Keitany. “Cooperation means working with the pacemakers, and if we make sure that one person doesn’t go it alone, we will run well.” The diminutive Kenyan won’t have it all her own way though, as Florence Kiplagat laid out her own agenda for the race.

“I’m not happy with my finish positions here in London,” said Kiplagat, who has finished second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth on her five previous appearances. “I want to win here.” Kiplagat had an excellent end to 2016, winning the Chicago Marathon in October, and has been running 200km a week in training to prepare for her sixth London Marathon.

Cheruiyot will be making her much-awaited debut in the 42km race while world marathon silver medalist Helah Kiprop completes Kenya’s stardust cast. The London elite women field comprises Tirunesh Dibaba, Aselefech Mergia, Abera Kebede, Tigist Tufa, Lisa Weightman and Jo Pavey among others.

Cross country and track prodigy Bedan Karoki is also lined up in the men’s field for his marathon debut and will have experienced counterpart Abel Kirui for company and Daniel Wanijru.

While Kirui is a proven winner and Daniel evoking memories of the late Samuel Wanjiru, Karoki has much to prove on the road having played second fiddle to the likes of Geoffrey Kamworor in cross-country and track racing.

“Marathon needs focus and I must say injuries nearly ended my road running career but I’m glad to be back. I want my experience to help me win in London.” Kirui said

The elite men field comprises East Africans Kenenisa Bekele, Abera Tesfaye, Feyisa Lelisa and Ghirmay Ghebreselassie.

