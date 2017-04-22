Football loving Governor with eye on ball

Photo: Monaco’s French midfielder Thomas Lemar celebrates after scoring a goal against PSG during the French League Cup final match on April 1, 2017, at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon. PHOTO:AFP

Drums of political dance have been sounded; the election fever has caught all, aspirants and voters alike.

Amidst it all, one man’s passion for football is inexorable; he is Vihiga County Governor Moses Akaranga.

As his counterparts spent every available moment and resource to woe voters, Akaranga has made it a habit, to attend matches played by his county team Vihiga United as well as some by the Ladies’ team Vihiga Queens.

A former footballer himself, the 63-year-old has attended five of the eight fixtures for his ‘boys’ as he calls them.

The team is currently placed second after eight matches with 17 points and is expected to take on thirteenth placed Police FC today at 3pm. If they register a win, Vihiga will go top of the table with 20 points.

The team kicked off the season in a stalemate as they, alongside KCB, had been promoted to the Kenya Premier League (KPL) by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) at the expense of Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka after failing to comply with club licensing requirements but the decision was later nullified leaving the teams with two rounds of catching up.

That, however, did not dampen the spirit in camp but only served as a motivation to finish the 2017 season top of the table for automatic promotion to KPL.

“Our intention is to win the league this season.

However, my focus and interest in the game is not much on which league we are playing in but how good the team becomes, This is a practical way to engage and nurture talents for the youth as opposed to empty talk on youth empowerment,” opined Akaranga during an interview before his team took on Kibera Black Stars on Wednesday, a match they won 3-0.

Vihiga kicked off their race for the title on a high grabbing back-to-back wins against Modern Coast Rangers and Wazito FC before suffering their first and only loss so far in the hands of Eldoret based GFE 105.

The county government has a budget of Sh 40 million per year approved by the county assembly that is dedicated to the team affairs and Akaranga is confident that other sports in the county will grow to the football team’s level and beyond with their support.