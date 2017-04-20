SuperSport is gone for good What next for local football?

Photo: Gor Mahia’s Collins Okoth ‘Gatusso’ tackles a Tusker player during the last match of last year’s SportPesa Premier League season at Nyayo National Stadium. Photo/DAVID NDOLO

A number of leading broadcast companies have started warming up to the league organisers Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Limited, after it emerged yesterday that longserving broadcast-sponsor SuperSport will not be making a u-turn on their decision to terminate their contract with the top- tier league.

A meeting planned by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chiefs and their KPL counterparts together with senior SuperSport officials to try and convince the giant broadcasters to change their mind on their stand, has failed to take off and the fact that SuperSport recently laid off 200 staff that included the football commentators, analysts and commentators.

They also moved their outside broadcasting vehicles to Zambia where they want to increase their presence and word has it that they are leasing their multi-million-shilling facility on Ngong Road, a clear indication that they are no longer interested in investing locally.

Only two matches had been aired live this season before the South African firm abruptly terminated their contract, blaming KPL for breaching their contract.

Other players have already started showing interest to cover the void left by the South African firm. Already rumours have it that Chinese broadcaster StarTimes has contacted KPL management on securing a deal, others are Azam TV and Zuku.

KPL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jack Oguda confirmed the various interests, but failed to mention any names. He welcomed the interests and noted that they were going to evaluate each before making any move.

“Certainly we are looking for partners to work with. It is important that we pick ourselves up and learn from past mistakes. A couple of broadcast companies have already approached us but nothing concrete has come out yet,”

said Oguda He added: “For now we will have to carefully assess the value proposition before getting into any partnerships we will also consult widely.”

FKF president Nick Mwendwa, however, stated that KPL must openly involve them in all their future deals.

“We will definitely look at whatever comes through together and discuss on what benefits our football and the players will get,” said Mwendwa.

He added: “We wrote to SuperSport and we are still waiting for their response. As a Federation, we shared our proposals and therefore we probably will get some kind of feedback from them.”